Spray, get sprayed by fire truck in downtown Ann Arbor Thursday

ANN ARBOR - The Fourth of July is about to get even cooler in downtown Ann Arbor.

After the annual Jaycees 4th of July Parade, head over to Maynard between East Liberty and East William streets between noon and 4 p.m. for a one-of-a-kind spray park experience.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department -- in partnership with the State Street District -- will be bringing some trucks and equipment for some family-friendly fun.

According to the city, the free event will include the chance to:

Spray a real fire hose

See fire apparatus and equipment on display

Meet some of your local firefighters

"The Ann Arbor Fire Department is excited to partner with the State Street District to offer this free family event," Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy said in a statement. "This is a great way for our firefighters to interact with the community, and it also provides the rare chance for those who attend to spray a real fire hose and run through water sprayed by our fire trucks -- all at safe pressures, of course."

Attendees are encouraged to bring a towel. Enjoy cooling off and celebrating Independence Day.

