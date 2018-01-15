State Theatre to screen films of acclaimed actor Daniel Day-Lewis in 'I Drink Your Milkshake' series

ANN ARBOR - Anyone who is a fan of Daniel Day-Lewis' work will recognize the famous line from Paul Thomas Anderson's "There Will Be Blood," at a moment when Daniel Plainview (Lewis) taunts another character before (spoiler alert) beating him to death: "I drink your milkshake!" That line has now become the title of the State Theatre's three-day film series, which begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday and aims to celebrate the acclaimed actor's best work before the release of "Phantom Thread."

“Daniel Day-Lewis is an institution, a legend of stage and screen," Brian Hunter, head programmer and series curator at the Michigan Theater, said. "If 'Phantom Thread' is truly going to be his last film, after 200-plus nominations and awards, including three Academy Awards, then that’s a career that should be celebrated.”

The full list of films include:

"My Left Foot" (1989) - Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 4 p.m.

"The Last of the Mohicans" (1992) - Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m.

"In the Name of the Father" (1993) - Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 4 p.m.

"Gangs of New York" (2002) - Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m.

"Lincoln" (2012) - Thursday, Jan. 18, at 4 p.m.

"There Will Be Blood" (2007) - Thursday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m.

"Phantom Thread" (2017) - Thursday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m. (Michigan Theater)

These titles represent the very best of Lewis' work and serve as a perfect lead-in to "Phantom Thread," which will open at the Michigan on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. "Phantom Thread" marks the reunion of Day-Lewis and Anderson, who last worked together in 2007’s Best Picture nominee, "There Will Be Blood."

"Phantom Thread," said to be the actor’s self-proclaimed “final film," is set in the glamour of 1950’s postwar London, where a renowned dressmaker and his sister are at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutantes and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock. "This devilishly funny and luxuriantly sensuous film is so successful as entertainment that it's hard to stop and notice the extreme degree of craft that went into its construction," Slate film critic Dana Stevens wrote.

For more information about the Michigan Theater and its schedule, visit michtheater.org. To keep up with the latest films screening at the State Theatre, visit statetheatrea2.org.

The Michigan Theater Foundation, Inc. (the "Foundation") is a Michigan nonprofit organization, the purpose of which is to bring together audiences and support to appreciate and advance cinema and the performing arts, measurably benefit the diverse communities it serves, and maintain and protect the historic building entrusted to it. The Michigan Theater Foundation operates The Michigan Theater, The State Theatre, Art House Convergence and the Cinetopia Film Festival.

Check out more Ann Arbor events on the A4 Community Calendar

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.