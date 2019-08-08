Street closures, parking restrictions to know about ahead of LaLiga-Serie A Cup game on Saturday

ANN ARBOR - While we still have a few weeks until college football starts up again, another type of football is coming to Michigan Stadium this weekend.
On Saturday at 5 p.m., FC Barcelona will face off against SSC Napoli in a friendly LaLiga-Serie A Cup game.
So, what does that mean for roads and parking? The same protocols apply as home football game days, according to the city of Ann Arbor.
From 8 a.m. on Saturday through midnight on Sunday, there will be no on-street parking on select streets surrounding and near the stadium. See a map of the area here.
These streets include:
- South Fourth Avenue
- Edgewood Place
- Brown Street
- South Division Street
- Franklin Boulevard
- Edgewood Avenue
- Belmar Place
- South Main Street
- West Keech Avenue
- Potter Avenue
- Berkley Avenue
- Snyder Avenue
- McKinley Avenue
- Dewey Avenue
- Scio Church Road
To hear a recorded message with parking restriction information, call the events parking hotline number at 734-794-6444.
The city of Ann Arbor announced that street closures in the following areas will be enforced from 2 p.m. on Saturday until the end of the match:
- East Keech Street between South Main and Greene streets, limiting access to parking permit holders on Greene Street from East Hoover to Keech streets
- Westbound right-turn lane on East Stadium Boulevard (onto South Main Street) just south of Michigan Stadium
- South Main Street between Pauline and Stadium
Southbound South Main Street will be closed starting at 4 p.m. until the end of the game.
Starting on Friday at 5 p.m., construction on South State Street will be suspended temporarily to open the street in both directions. Road work and closures will start up again Monday at 9 a.m.
