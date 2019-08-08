Street closures, parking restrictions to know about ahead of LaLiga-Serie A Cup game on Saturday

ANN ARBOR - While we still have a few weeks until college football starts up again, another type of football is coming to Michigan Stadium this weekend.

On Saturday at 5 p.m., FC Barcelona will face off against SSC Napoli in a friendly LaLiga-Serie A Cup game.

So, what does that mean for roads and parking? The same protocols apply as home football game days, according to the city of Ann Arbor.

From 8 a.m. on Saturday through midnight on Sunday, there will be no on-street parking on select streets surrounding and near the stadium. See a map of the area here.

These streets include:

South Fourth Avenue

Edgewood Place

Brown Street

South Division Street

Franklin Boulevard

Edgewood Avenue

Belmar Place

South Main Street

West Keech Avenue

Potter Avenue

Berkley Avenue

Snyder Avenue

McKinley Avenue

Dewey Avenue

Scio Church Road

To hear a recorded message with parking restriction information, call the events parking hotline number at 734-794-6444.

The city of Ann Arbor announced that street closures in the following areas will be enforced from 2 p.m. on Saturday until the end of the match:

East Keech Street between South Main and Greene streets, limiting access to parking permit holders on Greene Street from East Hoover to Keech streets

Westbound right-turn lane on East Stadium Boulevard (onto South Main Street) just south of Michigan Stadium

South Main Street between Pauline and Stadium

Southbound South Main Street will be closed starting at 4 p.m. until the end of the game.

Starting on Friday at 5 p.m., construction on South State Street will be suspended temporarily to open the street in both directions. Road work and closures will start up again Monday at 9 a.m.

