Events

Street closures, parking restrictions to know about ahead of LaLiga-Serie A Cup game on Saturday

FC Barcelona will play SSC Napoli in friendly match at Michigan Stadium

By Meredith Bruckner - Community News Producer

Credit: Destination Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR - While we still have a few weeks until college football starts up again, another type of football is coming to Michigan Stadium this weekend.

On Saturday at 5 p.m., FC Barcelona will face off against SSC Napoli in a friendly LaLiga-Serie A Cup game. 

More Headlines

So, what does that mean for roads and parking? The same protocols apply as home football game days, according to the city of Ann Arbor.

From 8 a.m. on Saturday through midnight on Sunday, there will be no on-street parking on select streets surrounding and near the stadium. See a map of the area here.

These streets include:

  • South Fourth Avenue
  • Edgewood Place
  • Brown Street
  • South Division Street
  • Franklin Boulevard
  • Edgewood Avenue
  • Belmar Place
  • South Main Street
  • West Keech Avenue
  • Potter Avenue
  • Berkley Avenue
  • Snyder Avenue
  • McKinley Avenue
  • Dewey Avenue
  • Scio Church Road

To hear a recorded message with parking restriction information, call the events parking hotline number at 734-794-6444.

  Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

The city of Ann Arbor announced that street closures in the following areas will be enforced from 2 p.m. on Saturday until the end of the match:

  • East Keech Street between South Main and Greene streets, limiting access to parking permit holders on Greene Street from East Hoover to Keech streets
  • Westbound right-turn lane on East Stadium Boulevard (onto South Main Street) just south of Michigan Stadium
  • South Main Street between Pauline and Stadium

Southbound South Main Street will be closed starting at 4 p.m. until the end of the game.

Starting on Friday at 5 p.m., construction on South State Street will be suspended temporarily to open the street in both directions. Road work and closures will start up again Monday at 9 a.m.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV