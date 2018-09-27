Student-led WeListen to cover hot topics at Fall Conference in Ann Arbor Sunday

ANN ARBOR - Nonpartisan student organization WeListen, founded at the University of Michigan, will be holding its first Fall Conference on Sunday.

Ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, the group, which aims to "bridge the American political divide through conversation," will bring 100 students from all three U-M campuses representing various political backgrounds to engage in civic discourse.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Joan and Sanford Weill Hall at The Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, 735 South State St.

Topics to be covered at the conference include free speech, gun control and immigration. The group conversations will be followed by a policymaking workshop.

The event will conclude with a panel facilitated by U-M's Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy Dean Michael Barr featuring Neera Tanden, president and CEO of the Center for American Progress and Bill Kristol, founder and editor of The Weekly Standard.

University President Mark Schlissel will deliver closing remarks.

Schedule of events:

9 a.m. Networking breakfast and check in (Great Hall)

10 a.m. WeListen introduction and opening remarks by WeListen co-presidents Allison Berry and Nicholas Tomaino (Annenberg Auditorium)

10:10 a.m. Transition to breakout rooms

10:20 a.m. WeListen breakout sessions

11:50 a.m. Lunch in the Great Hall

12:45 p.m. Policy creation workshop

2 p.m. Transition to Annenberg Auditorium

2:10 p.m. Panel introduction by Angela Dillard, Associate Dean of Undergraduate Education College of Literature, Science, and the Arts

2:20 p.m. Speaker panel featuring Michael Barr, Joan and Sanford Weill Dean of Public Policy Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy, Bill Kristol, founder and editor The Weekly Standard and Neera Tanden, president, Center for American Progress

3:30 p.m. Closing remarks by Mark Schlissel, president of the University of Michigan

3:45 p.m. Reception (Great Hall)

5 p.m. Adjourn

Read: Meet the students leading tough dialogue at University of Michigan

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.