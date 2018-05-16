Superman actor Dean Cain is looking for extras in Ann Arbor film

ANN ARBOR - Have you ever wanted to be an extra in a film? How about meeting "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" actor Dean Cain? Thankfully, you can accomplish both if you sign up to be an extra for the Monday, May 21, shoot in Ann Arbor.

The scenes in question involve a parade shoot, as well as some scenes that will be shot at Concordia University's Manor House. If you are interested, you're asked to contact Melissa at generationcourage@gmail.com.

In addition to his work on "Lois & Clark," Cain hosted "Ripley's Believe It or Not!" from 2000-2003, starred in "God's Not Dead" in 2014 and is well-known for appearing in sixteen different Christmas movies. The 51-year-old actor is also a Michigan native, born in Mount Clemens, but grew up in grew up in Malibu and attended Santa Monica High School.

Don't miss your chance to be an extra in his next movie.

