Sustainable Ann Arbor series continues on March 8 with focus on civic life

ANN ARBOR - Want to be more active in local civic life?

The third forum in the four-part Sustainable Ann Arbor series, presented by the City of Ann Arbor and the Ann Arbor District Library will take place on Thursday, March 8 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Downtown Branch at 343 S. Fifth Ave.

An all-star panel will be moderated by Mary Morgan, founder of CivCity, and will discuss the importance of effecting change on a local level, what effects the age of social media has on civic life, and being an engaged resident in a sustainable community.

The panel includes:

Neel Hajra, President and CEO of the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation

Ashley Blake, Community Building Team Lead at Avalon Housing

Linh Song, Vice President of the Ann Arbor District Library Board

Patrick Campion, Program Director for WEMU

About the Sustainable Ann Arbor series

"The Sustainable Ann Arbor series brings together a think tank of local stakeholders, including community organizations, local government staff, businesses and residents, each month, January through April, to discuss local sustainability efforts and challenges in our community. The forums offer an opportunity to learn more about sustainability in the community and tips for actions that residents can take to live more sustainably. Details of this series are also posted online at www.a2gov.org/forums."

