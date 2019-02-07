Take Back the Night Ann Arbor holding 13th annual benefit March 23

Students participate in the 38th annual Take Back the Night Ann Arbor on April 6, 2016 (Photo: Ruby Wallah)

ANN ARBOR - The local chapter of Take Back the Night, an international event and nonprofit with a mission to end sexual violence, will be holding its annual benefit and silent auction March 23 at Polo Fields Country Club.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with strolling hors d'oeuvres and bidding on silent auction items donated by local and national businesses, including Zingermans and Cherry Republic. A sit-down dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $65 for general admission. Students and donors who wish to be recognized can receive special pricing. Buy tickets here.

All of the net proceeds raised from the silent auction and benefit will go toward putting on the annual Take Back the Night Ann Arbor march and rally.

Students march at the 38th annual Take Back the Night Ann Arbor on April 6, 2016 (Photo: Ruby Wallah)

Now in its 41st year, TBTN Ann Arbor gives student groups from the University of Michigan and local organizations a chance to spread awareness about their services, give survivors a voice and shine a spotlight on the issue of sexual violence.

This year's march will take place April 3 and will start at the University of Michigan League.

For more information, visit www.tbtnannarbor.org/rally.

About Take Back the Night Ann Arbor

Take Back the Night Ann Arbor is put on by Standing Tough Against Rape Society (STARS), a 501c3 non-profit organization in Southeastern Michigan and University Students Against Rape, a student organization at the University of Michigan.



Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.