Take Back the Night Ann Arbor rally and march returns Wednesday

Students march at the 38th annual Take Back the Night Ann Arbor on April 6, 2016 (Photo: Ruby Wallah)

ANN ARBOR - The 41st annual Take Back the Night Ann Arbor rally and march will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the University of Michigan League's Ballroom.

Held annually on the university's campus, Take Back the Night is a global grassroots movement that aims to bring an end to sexual violence against women, men and children.

The Ann Arbor event is hosted in partnership with the University Students Against Rape and Standing Tough Against Rape Society.

While bringing awareness to the issue of sexual violence, Take Back the Night Ann Arbor also aims to give survivors a voice while demanding change and taking a stand against the violent crime.

This year's emcee is vice president of Women's March Michigan, Nicole Denson. The survivor, activist and advocate is involved in the women of color and LGBTQ+ movements. She also co-leads the Mute R. Kelly Movement in Detroit.

The keynote speaker is spoken word poet Kevin Kantor, who has been featured in the Huffington Post, Upworthy and Buzzfeed for his work which explores trauma, aims to undermine toxic masculinity and raise LGBTQ+ voices.

2014 "American Idol" runner up Jena Irene Asciutto, a Detroit native, will be performing covers as well as songs from her debut album "Cold Fame."

Local organizations SAPAC, SafeHouse, Women's March Michigan and Planned Parenthood will be in attendance to provide information about their services.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for participants to learn more about the organizations.

Immediately following the rally, the march will wind through the streets of U-M's campus and downtown Ann Arbor. The event will end at the Michigan League, where a candlelight vigil will be held.



About Take Back the Night – Ann Arbor

Take Back the Night Ann Arbor is an event put on by Standing Tough Against Rape Society (STARS), a 501c3 non-profit corporation and University Students Against Rape, a student organization at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Volunteers work together to put on events to raise awareness about sexual violence and to offer hope to those who have been touched by this crime. We provide information about local resources, share stories to show you can survive and celebrate surviving at the TBTN rally and march. To learn more, visit www.tbtnannarbor.org and www.stars-mi.org.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.