Take Back the Night Ann Arbor rally set for April 5

Students march at the 38th annual Take Back the Night Ann Arbor on April 6, 2016 (Photo: Ruby Wallah)

ANN ARBOR - The 40th annual Take Back the Night Ann Arbor rally and march returns to University of Michigan's campus on April 5 at 7:00 p.m.

The grassroots movement holds the rally each year to "come together to raise awareness about sexual violence against women, men, and children" and to "give survivors a voice."

The event, which will be held in the Rogel Ballroom in the University of Michigan Union, is hosted through a partnership with student organizations Standing Tough Against Rape Society (STARS) and University Students Against Rape.



Students participate in the 38th annual Take Back the Night Ann Arbor on April 6, 2016 (Photo: Ruby Wallah)

Each year, students are joined by members of the Ann Arbor community to celebrate survivors, demand change, take a stand against violence and create awareness around sexual assault.

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor will deliver the opening address, and the event's keynote speaker is Margaret Tallet, COO of Michigan Women's Foundation and head of Enough SAID.

Enough SAID is an independent project and collaboration between Michigan Women's Foundation, the Detroit Crime Commission and the Wayne County's Prosecutor's Office with the mission to raise funding from the private sector to test thousands of rape kits.



(Photo: Ruby Wallah)

Live music will be performed by 2014 American Idol runner-up and Detroit native Jena Irene Asciutto.

Members of local organizations including SafeHouse, Planned Parenthood, University of Michigan's Sexual Assault and Prevention Awareness Center (SAPAC) and Women's March Michigan will be marching and will be available to give information about their services when the doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The march takes place through campus and the streets of Ann Arbor, and ends at the Michigan Union with a candlelight vigil.



Students participate in the 38th annual Take Back the Night Ann Arbor on April 6, 2016 (Photo: Ruby Wallah)

Benefit dinner

Ahead of the rally, the organization holds a benefit and silent auction with items donated by companies both local and national.

The 12th annual dinner is Saturday, March 10 at the %page_break% at 6:00 p.m.

To reserve a ticket and for more information, click here.





Students participate in the 38th annual Take Back the Night Ann Arbor on April 6, 2016 (Photo: Ruby Wallah)



About Take Back the Night Ann Arbor



"Take Back the Night Ann Arbor is an event put on by Standing Tough Against Rape Society (STARS), a 501c3 non-profit corporation and University Students Against Rape, a student organization at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Volunteers work together to put on events to raise awareness about sexual violence and to offer hope to those who have been touched by this crime. We provide information about local resources, share stories to show you can survive and celebrate surviving at the TBTN rally and march. To learn more, visit www.tbtnannarbor.org and www.stars-mi.org."





Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.