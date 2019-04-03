Tattooers and the tattooed take over Ann Arbor Art Center in Embodied exhibition starting Friday

Drip Flow Person by Bryn Perrot will be on display at Embodied. Credit | Bryn Perrot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - On Friday the Ann Arbor Art Center will debut Embodied, an exhibition featuring tattoo artists and other artists with experience in the tattoo industry, which will run through May 4.

Displayed in the 117 Gallery, Embodied allows audiences to take a good look at the work performed by artists in the tattoo industry and explore the relationship between tattoos, tattooing and people. Curated by Michigan tattoo artist Jen Munford, the exhibition shows the magic of tattoos and how tattooing highlights the individuality and uniqueness of the human form.

Embodied runs from April 5 to May 4, 2019. Credit | Ann Arbor Art Center

According to the news release:

“Tattooing carries a kind of magic. It is fascinating to outsiders and fiercely protected by practitioners. Wearing marks upon our bodies- and marking the bodies of others -- brings a unique awareness of the human form. Tattoo collectors are forced to confront and tolerate their own discomfort. Tattooers give shape to abstract ideas brought by clients and hold space for them during painful experiences".

"The artists selected for EMBODIED are either tattooers themselves or have worked in tattoo shops at some point in their lives. Regardless of their exact relationship to tattooing, they have a sense of the emotional, physical, sometimes spiritual qualities present in the act. This is not necessarily an art show about tattoos, but about our relationships to tattoos, tattooing, our bodies, and the bodies of others. It is an invitation to glimpse into the minds of a few members of this colorful subculture.

Welcome.”

To kick off the exhibition, there will be a reception with Munford as well as some of the artists from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday with entertainment and refreshments.

Embodied will include the work of 12 artists:

Zera Anderson

Stephanie Brown

Alexis Colombo

Jackie Dunn Smith Dawn Cooke

Dianne Mansfield

Jen Munford

Jenna Stanton Janet Nelson

Bryn Perrott

Kasey Shrewsbury

Victoria Weeber

Still Not Pretty For You by artists Zera Anderson. Credit | Zera Anderson

The Ann Arbor Art Center is located at 117 W. Liberty St.

More about the Ann Arbor Art Center

For 109 years, the Ann Arbor Art Center has been sparking creativity in people of all ages and artistic abilities. Our mission is to be a contemporary forum for the visual arts through education, exploration, and exhibition, and to expand perspectives and ignite growth in students, artists, and the community. In this work we aspire to be a gathering place that serves artists and the community in four distinct, yet related ways: Exhibition, Retail, Education, and Community Engagement.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.