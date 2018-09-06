Ten movies to see at the Michigan and State Theatre in September

ANN ARBOR - I know we usually dread colder temperatures, but I think I can safely say that I'm done with this heat and humidity. Depending on one's perspective, time has either passed in the blink of an eye or slower than molasses leaking out of a jar. For this intrepid writer, September is a welcome month for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is the start of the critically praised Oscar-contending films that begin to make their way into various theaters across the state. Thankfully, the Michigan and State Theatre know how to secure the best of the best, and when you see the lineup of films below, I'm sure you'll agree.

"Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood"

When: Opens Wednesday, Sept. 5

Where: Michigan Theater

The deliciously scandalous story of Scotty Bowers, a handsome ex-Marine who landed in Hollywood after the Second World War and became confidante, aide de camp and lover to many of Hollywood’s greatest male -- and female -- stars. This documentary tells his story, and was produced and directed by Matt Tyrnauer, a special correspondent for Vanity Fair magazine.

"The Wife"

When: Opens Friday, Sept. 7

Where: Michigan Theater

After nearly 40 years of marriage, Joan and Joe Castleman (Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce) are complements. Where Joe is casual, Joan is elegant. Where Joe is vain, Joan is self-effacing. And where Joe enjoys his very public role as the great American novelist, Joan pours her considerable intellect, grace, charm and diplomacy into the private role of a great man’s wife. As Joe is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body of work, Joan starts to think about the shared compromises, secrets and betrayals.

"Madeline’s Madeline"

When: Opens Friday, Sept. 7

Where: State Theatre

Madeline has become an integral part of a prestigious physical theater troupe. When the workshop’s ambitious director pushes the teenager to weave her rich interior world and troubled history with her mother into their collective art, the lines between performance and reality begin to blur. The resulting battle between imagination and appropriation rips out of the rehearsal space and through all three women’s lives.

"The Captain"

When: Opens Friday, Sept. 14

Where: State Theatre

A German army deserter finds a Nazi captain’s abandoned uniform during the final weeks of World War II. Emboldened by the authority it suddenly grants him, he amasses a band of stragglers that cedes to his every command -- despite the suspicions of some. Citing direct orders from Hitler himself, he soon takes command of a camp that holds German soldiers accused of desertion -- and begins to dispense harsh justice.

"Pick of the Litter"

When: Opens Friday, Sept. 14

Where: Michigan Theater

This documentary follows a litter of puppies from the moment they’re born and begin their quest to become guide dogs for the blind. Cameras follow these pups through an intense two-year odyssey as they train to become dogs whose ultimate responsibility is to protect their blind partners from harm. Along the way, these remarkable animals rely on a community of dedicated individuals who train them to do amazing, life-changing things in the service of their human. The stakes are high and not every dog can make the cut. Only the best of the best. The pick of the litter.

"A Boy. A Girl. A Dream"

When: Opens Friday, Sept. 14

Where: Michigan Theater

Cass (Omari Hardwick), a handsome USC grad stalled in his career, is getting lost in the alcohol- and drug-infused world of LA club promotion. On the night of the 2016 presidential election, he meets Frida (Meagan Good), a beautiful, spirited Midwestern visitor dealing with a difficult breakup. Their chemistry is undeniable. Nothing will ever be the same again. With a sense of quiet enchantment and magnitude in the mundane, director and Ann Arbor native Qasim Basir has created a visually sensuous, dreamlike film unspooling in real time, seemingly in one continuous take, that transports you to a singular moment in time -- election night -- when the texture of life seemed to indescribably yet drastically change.

"Magic Pills"

When: Special screening Monday, Sept. 17

Where: Michigan Theater

Homeopathic medicine is one of the most widely used forms of alternative medicine on the planet but, despite its popularity, it has come under a great deal of scrutiny in recent years and is now a favorite target for skeptics and debunkers. The controversy surrounding homeopathic medicine is founded in the belief that something so highly diluted cannot work without violating the laws of chemistry. Magic Pills challenges viewers to decide for themselves by presenting new scientific discoveries, and real world successes that challenge these assumptions. Many medical journals refuse to publish positive studies due to systemic bias, and the media can distort the truth by omitting information. The stakes are immense, if homeopathy works it could transform the medical system, and provide safe, affordable, and effective medicine. Is the truth being buried?

"Love, Gilda"

When: Opens Friday, Sept. 21

Where: Michigan Theater

In her own words, comedienne Gilda Radner looks back and reflects on her life and career. Weaving together her recently discovered audiotapes, interviews with her friends (Chevy Chase, Lorne Michaels, Laraine Newman, Paul Shaffer and Martin Short), rare home movies and diaries read by modern-day comedians inspired by Gilda. "Love, Gilda" opens up a unique window into the honest and whimsical world of a beloved performer whose greatest role was sharing her story.

"Life Itself"

When: Opens Friday, Sept. 21

Where: Michigan Theater

As a young New York couple goes from college romance to marriage and the birth of their first child, the unexpected twists of their journey create reverberations that echo over continents and through lifetimes in "Life Itself." Director and writer Dan Fogelman ("This Is Us") examines the perils and rewards of everyday life in a multigenerational saga featuring an international ensemble including Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening, Olivia Cooke, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Laia Costa, Alex Monner and Mandy Patinkin. Set in New York City and Carmona, Spain, "Life Itself" celebrates the human condition and all of its complications with humor, poignancy and love.

"Blaze"

When: Opens Friday, Sept. 28

Where: State Theatre

Inspired by the life of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas outlaw music movement that spawned the likes of Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson. The film weaves together three different periods of time, braiding re-imagined versions of Blaze’s past, present and future. The different strands explore his love affair with Sybil Rosen; his last, dark night on earth; and the impact of his songs and his death had on his fans, friends, and foes. The braided storyline terminates in a bittersweet ending that acknowledges Blaze’s profound highs and lows, as well as the impressions he made on the people who shared his journey.

