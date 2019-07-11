The Circ Bar to host French-themed night in downtown Ann Arbor on Saturday

The new roof deck at 210 S. 1st St. (Courtesy: The Circ Bar)

ANN ARBOR - Calling all Francophiles: The Circ Bar will be hosting an Evening in Paris on Saturday.

From French music to themed drinks and decor, the venue will be transforming into what the owners are calling an "immersive, participatory environment."

"We researched several venues, clubs, and bars in Paris and Lyon to carefully select decorations for the building and gave our staff fun attire to wear for the evening," events coordinator Steven Kwasny said in a statement.

Starting at 9 p.m., two DJs will be playing French music through the remainder of the evening. Find DJ Stevie Beats in the Lounge/Roof Deck and DJ Phonrow in the Main Bar.

Guests are encouraged to dress "Parisian/chic."

Three specialty drinks will be offered throughout the evening, including:

French martinis

French 75s: a cocktail made with gin, champagne, sugar and lemon juice

Dirty martinis

Tickets

$7 online

$10 at the door

Includes one drink ticket

The Circ Bar is located at 210 S. 1st St.

For more information, visit TheCircBar.com.

