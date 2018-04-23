'The Devil's Music: The Life and Blues of Bessie Smith' extended at Theatre Nova through Sunday

ANN ARBOR - Full houses, glowing audience responses and critical acclaim have led to an extension of Theatre Nova's production of Angelo Parra's "The Devil’s Music: The Life and Blues of Bessie Smith." Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. with the final performance taking place on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The musical is a celebration of the legendary Bessie Smith, whose life was as large and outrageous as her talent. “The Devil’s Music” re-imagines Bessie’s final electrifying evening after she and her band are turned away by a whites-only theater. This is a musical celebration not to be missed, packed with a trove of Bessie’s all-time hits, with songs like “I Ain’t Got Nobody,” “St. Louis Blues” and “’Tain’t Nobody’s Biz-ness If I Do.”

The performance features K Edmonds as Bessie and Brian Buckner as her piano player, Pickle, and is directed by Lynch Travis. On the production end, the team includes scenic designer Forrest Hejkal, lighting designer Daniel C. Walker, music director Brian Buckner, costume designer Haley Cook and stage manager Michelle Resnick.

About Theatre Nova's production, Kym Reinstadler of Encore Michigan wrote, “To experience the show in the 70-seat black-box, Edmonds soulful, heartfelt singing without microphone is a beautiful step back to the 1920s -- the show feeling a bit like you are lucky to be catching Smith in an after-hours room singing and strutting her stuff."

"Buckner has taken these old tunes and done arrangements that make them feel freshly vibrant without losing their century-old soul. Director Lynch Travis does a fine job of directing the two actors, and letting the big talent of both illuminate the material and the subject without dialing in too much stagecraft," Reinstadler continued.

"The Devil’s Music: The Life and Blues of Bessie Smith" runs through April 29 at Theatre Nova. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased by phone at 734-635-8450 or online at theatreNOVA.org.

