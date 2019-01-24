'The How and the Why' presented by Theatre NOVA Feb. 1-24

ANN ARBOR - Theatre NOVA is always looking to introduce us to new plays and playwrights and in the month of February they will premiere a new play by Sarah Treem titled "The How and The Why."

The play delves into the difficult choices of modern American women and the generational divide in feminism. The two central characters are female evolutionary scientists who challenge the male-dominated field, but find themselves at odds when the younger scholar begins to contest the older woman’s work with a radical new theory.

Sayre Fox and Diane Hill star in the lead roles and are directed by David Wobler. The production will run Feb. 1 through Feb 24 at the downtown performance space at Theatre Nova.

Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $22, and Theatre Nova also offers a pay-what-you-can option as they continue their commitment by bringing theatre to the community.

For tickets and additional information, visit TheatreNOVA.org or call 734-635-8450.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.