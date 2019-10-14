'The Nutcracker' ballet returns to Ann Arbor's Michigan Theater Dec. 14

ANN ARBOR - Join Clara on her enchanting journey through the magical Land of Snow to the Kingdom of the Sweets with the annual production of "The Nutcracker" at the Michigan Theater on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Presented by the Academy of Russian Classical Ballet, the show is a traditional Russian rendition of the popular Christmas classic.

Performed by the academy's talented Michigan ballet students, professional dancers and guest artists, "The Nutcracker" is a fun holiday tradition for the whole family.

This year marks the 16th anniversary of the academy's production.

"We are very excited to showcase talented Michigan ballet students alongside world-class professional ballet dancers on the historic Michigan Theater stage," said director Jessica Morschakov in a statement.

The show begins at 6:30 p.m. and the Michigan Theater is located at 603 E. Liberty. Tickets can be purchased at michtheater.org or ticketmaster.com.

The box office for will-call and ticket sales opens one hour prior to the show.

The Academy of Russian Classical Ballet has two locations: downtown Ann Arbor and Wixom. It has been named the Official Best Ballet Academy in Michigan and has alumni performing in professional companies around the world.

Under the direction of Jessica and Nikolai Morschakov, the academy brings world-class training in the classical Vaganova ballet method to Michigan students, as well as pointe, contemporary, character dance and more.

Its two locations can be found at:

527 E. Liberty St., Suite 208, Ann Arbor (inside the Michigan Theater building)

46969 West Road, Wixom

For more information, visit www.russianclassicalballet.com.

