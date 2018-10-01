'The Stone Witch' to have Michigan premiere at Theatre NOVA on Oct. 19

ANN ARBOR - Just in time for Halloween, Theatre NOVA is getting into the festive spirit with the Michigan premiere of "The Stone Witch," which will run Oct. 19 through Nov. 11. Written by Shem Bitterman, the plot for "The Stone Witch" is as follows:

“Extraordinary art must be tamed," says reclusive genius Simon Grindberg, the world’s most illustrious children’s book writer. But, holed up in a remote cabin with his next masterpiece a decade overdue, it's not clear who is the master and who is the servant. When Peter Chandler, a starving artist with literary aspirations of his own, is hired to help “The Great Man” finish his overdue book, an unlikely friendship ensues, haunting secrets emerge, and the lines of reality begin to blur. Ultimately, both men must face the terrifying beast dwelling in the dark forest, in a struggle for their artistry, their sanity, and their souls.

Directed by Nancy Kammer, “The Stone Witch” features Dennis Kleinsmith, Ethan Kankula and Diane Hill. The production team includes Forrest Hejkal (scenic design), Jeff Alder (lighting design), Harper Wildern (art projection) Haley Cook (costume design), Carla Milarch (sound design) and Alona Shewach (stage manager).

“The Stone Witch” will run Oct. 19 through Nov. 11 at Theatre NOVA with performances Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22 and may be purchased online at TheatreNOVA.org, or by phone at 734-635-8450 (Tuesdays through Fridays from noon until 3 p.m.). You may also purchase your tickets in person at the box office one hour before show time.

What people may not know about Theatre NOVA is that it is committed to making theater accessible by offering pay-what-you-can tickets for those who need them. Theater performances should be enjoyed by all, and Theatre NOVA is dedicated to making that possible for anyone who enjoys the art of seeing live performances in an intimate setting.

About Theatre NOVA

Theatre NOVA is Ann Arbor’s resident professional theater company. Its mission is to raise awareness of the value and excitement of new plays and playwrights and provide resources for playwrights to develop their craft by importing, exporting, and developing new work.

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction. Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.