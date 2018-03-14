The Third Place Concert series 'Women of the Mitten' takes place at Literati Coffee Saturday

Wesley Hornpetrie and Kellen Degnan, two of the performers of The Third Place Concert Series. (Credit: Chase Ward)

ANN ARBOR - Earlier this week, we were contacted by Wesley Hornpetrie, a student at the University of Michigan who also happens to be an accomplished cellist. Hornpetrie is coordinating a contemporary classical music chamber concert, with the entire program focusing on works by female composers with a connection to Michigan. The concert is called "Women of the Mitten" and takes place at Literati Coffee on Saturday at 7 p.m., through what Hornpetrie is calling The Third Place Concert Series.

Why third place? According to Hornpetrie, in community building, the third place is the social surroundings separate from the two usual social environments of home (first place) and the workplace (second place). Examples of third places would be environments such as churches, cafes, clubs, public libraries or parks. Their goal is to create community between first-time concertgoers, families, Ann Arbor townies, University of Michigan students and many others for an evening of accessible, high-quality contemporary music.

"I'm so excited to present a concert that brings the artistic excellence of the musicians of the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance to the broader audience of Ann Arbor," Hornpetrie said by email. "Additionally, I am ecstatic to present music by female composers of today, and to hopefully bring a diverse audience of people together for a great evening of music and community."

The music will include selections from Nina Shekhar, Harriet Steinke, Annika Socolofsky, Tanner Porter, Christine Hedden, Augusta Read Thomas and Karalyn Schubring. In addition to Hornpetrie, performers of these works will include Joshua DeVries, Kellen Degnan, Matthew Koester, Hanna Rumora, Lydia de Leeuw and the Vanguard Reed Quintet.

