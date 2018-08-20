'The Totalitarians' to have its Michigan premiere at Theatre Nova beginning Sept. 7

ANN ARBOR - From Sept. 7 through Sept. 30, theater lovers and dark comedy fans alike will have the chance to attend the Michigan premiere of "The Totalitarians" from playwright Peter Sinn Nachtrieb at Theatre Nova, Ann Arbor’s professional theater with an exclusive focus on new plays and playwrights.

The synopsis for "The Totalitarians" is as follows:

Politician Penelope Easter is a disaster of a candidate: impulsive and crass, with a closet full of skeletons. When she enlists the help of Francine, a silver-tongued political operative, the two embark on a madcap journey of sex, money, complete misrepresentation of facts, and a total lack of scruples - on their way to political fame. Only time (and a mysterious stranger bent on revolution) will tell if their ends justify their means, or if justice will find them in the end. This raucous dark comedy lampoons “reality politics,” the state of modern discourse, and life in a post-truth world...

Directed by Carla Milarch, “The Totalitarians” features Diane Hill, Connor Forrest Hutchins, Tory Matsos and Joe Zarrow. The production team includes Forrest Hejkal (scenic design), Daniel C. Walker (lighting design), Haley Cook (costume design), Aliyah Kiesler (sound design) and Alona Shewach (stage manager).

The play runs Sept. 7 through Sept. 30 with performances Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22.

Credit: Matt Giles

What people may not know about Theatre Nova is that it is committed to making theater accessible by offering pay-what-you-can tickets for those who need them. Theater performances should be enjoyed by all, and Theatre Nova is dedicated to making that possible for anyone who enjoys the art of seeing live performances in an intimate setting.

For tickets, visit TheatreNOVA.org, or call 734-635-8450 (Tuesdays through Fridays from noon until 3 p.m.). You may also purchase your tickets in person at the box office one hour before show time.

About Theatre Nova

Theatre Nova is Ann Arbor’s resident professional theater company. Its mission is to raise awareness of the value and excitement of new plays and playwrights and provide resources for playwrights to develop their craft by importing, exporting, and developing new work.

