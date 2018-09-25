Theatre NOVA announces call for submissions for its Michigan Playwrights Festival

ANN ARBOR - Theatre NOVA is looking for Michigan Playwrights who are ready to get their work out there and, hopefully, produced. The theater is currently taking submissions for its Michigan Playwrights Spring Festival -- which will take place March 5-10, 2019 -- with a deadline of Nov. 1.

Those interested in submitting plays for consideration should send finished scripts to TheatreNovaPlaySubmissions@gmail.com with “Festival Play Submission” and the play title in the subject line. Included in the email should be the playwright’s name, contact information and a two-sentence synopsis of the play.

The Michigan Playwrights Festival is designed to help aspiring playwrights develop and hone their craft for future seasons. Theatre NOVA pays special attention to new plays from emerging playwrights and is dedicated to working with these new voices, helping them to them develop their craft. The theater created the Michigan Playwrights Festival to nurture Michigan playwrights and to develop full-length plays for future seasons. Theatre NOVA recently produced "Resisting," an original script by Michigan playwright David Wells, as a result of its staged reading at a previous festival. "Resisting" was lauded by audiences and critics and earned a Wilde Award nomination for Best New Script and was awarded Best Original Production.

Theatre NOVA is Ann Arbor’s resident professional theatre company. Its mission is to raise awareness of the value and excitement of new plays and playwrights and provide resources for playwrights to develop their craft by importing, exporting, and developing new work.

What should All About Ann Arbor write about? Take our user survey and help set our direction. Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.