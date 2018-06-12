Third Place Concert Series returns with folk, bluegrass and Americana on Thursday at TeaHaus

Performers of the next Third Place Concert Series including Maggie Hasspacher & Estar Cohen, Rebecca Rosen and Warren & Flick. (Credit: The Third Place Concert Series)

ANN ARBOR - On Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at TeaHaus, you will have the opportunity to see folk, bluegrass and Americana, presented by the Third Place Concert Series. This will be a concert of eclectic chamber ensembles performing genres including folk, bluegrass, Americana, singer-songwriter and classical music. All of the ensembles include current students and alumni from the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance.

This Third Place Concert has once again been coordinated by Wesley Hornpetrie, a student at the University of Michigan who also happens to be an accomplished cellist. Why third place? According to Hornpetrie, in community building, the third place is the social surroundings separate from the two usual social environments of home (first place) and the workplace (second place). Examples of third places would be environments such as churches, cafes, clubs, public libraries or parks. Their goal is to create community between first-time concertgoers, families, Ann Arbor townies, University of Michigan students and many others for an evening of accessible, high-quality contemporary music.

Admission for the event is free and will include performances from singer-songwriter Rebecca Rosen with Sofia Carbonara, Hanna Rumora and Maggie Hasspacher (7:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.); acoustic string duo Warren & Flick (8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.); and bassist/vocalist Maggie Hasspacher with vocalist, lyricist, composer and educator Estar Cohen (8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.).

