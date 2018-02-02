Top five things to do this weekend in Ann Arbor, Feb. 2-4

ANN ARBOR - Is it just me, or did it feel like January was never ending? It's quite possible we all aged 10 years in one month, because boy, was it brutal, especially weather-wise. Thankfully, February is a (slightly) shorter month and with it comes the promise of spring being just around the corner. We also get to enjoy Valentine's Day with our loved ones -- if Hallmark romance is what you're into -- as well as the Superbowl this weekend. We're also never short on our local events, so hopefully we'll see you around our fair city this weekend. Stay warm, stay safe and above all try to have some fun. We'll do the same.

Friday

Derek Vaillant: 'Across the Waves'

For this intrepid writer, some of my happiest memories are, funnily enough, in college at Eastern learning about the history of broadcasting in its many forms. So it should come as no surprise that I'm delighted to learn about Derek Vaillant's new book, "Across the Waves," and the fact that he will discuss it at Literati Bookstore beginning at 7 p.m. The book itself is about how in 1931, the United States and France embarked on a broadcasting partnership built around radio. According to Literati, "Vaillant focuses on the period from 1931 until France dismantled its state media system in 1974. His analysis examines mobile actors, circulating programs, and shifting governmental and other institutions shaping international radio's use in times of war and peace." In addition to writing "Across the Waves," Vaillant is the author of "Sounds of Reform: Progressivism and Music in Chicago, 1873-1935" and is an associate professor of communication studies at the University of Michigan. As someone who studied broadcasting during my formative years, I can assure anyone reading this that the discussion will be well worth your time.

Gabriel Kahane's 'Book of Travelers'

I had not heard of vocalist and composer Gabriel Kahane until I began researching story ideas for this very article, but now that I've learned about him, my interest is quite piqued. We have no political agenda on our site, but I think it's safe to say that the 2016 election impacted everyone in a variety of ways, positive, negative and neutral. For Kahane, the day after the election, he packed a suitcase and set out for a two-week train trip across the U.S. with no phone or internet, embracing 8,980 miles of a reclusive Amtrak existence. According to UMS, the result of the trip is, "this hymn to the analog intimacy of American rail culture as an antidote to the fragmentation and efficiency of modern life. Alone at the piano, Kahane draws from dining car conversations with dozens of strangers -- cowboys, postmasters, religious Luddites, national park conservationists, drifters and software engineers -- to sing of his own upended assumptions about the body politic as revealed through his unplugged railroad exile." You can experience the journey with Kahane beginning at 8 p.m. at the Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre.

'Kiss Me, Kate' by the Burns Park Players

Starting Friday, people of all ages can see the Burns Park Players perform Cole Porter's "Kiss Me, Kate," a musical comedy based on Shakespeare’s "Taming of the Shrew." What you may not know about this particular production is that the proceeds will benefit the arts in Ann Arbor Public Schools. "Kiss Me, Kate" includes the 100-plus member cast and crew of the Burns Park Players, whose ages range from 6-year-old first-graders to 98-year-old Fredda Clisham, who is participating in the cast for her 13th show. In keeping with Burns Park Players' tradition, students from Burns Park Elementary School will be featured in the cast. Performances of "Kiss Me, Kate" are at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday at 4 p.m.

Saturday

'Constellations' at Theatre Nova

We first heard about "Constellations" a few years ago when it was on Broadway and starred Ruth Wilson and Jake Gyllenhaal. The play received rave reviews at the time, which makes it that much more exciting that theater lovers in Ann Arbor will finally have the chance to see it, courtesy of Theatre Nova. Written by Nick Payne, "Constellations" is a "spellbinding, romantic journey that begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. But what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know -- delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny." Performances begin at 8 p.m. and the play runs through Feb. 18. More details can be found here.

Sunday

The University of Michigan's Ice Carving Extravaganza

Art comes in many forms, and while the cold weather does not bring many benefits, I think we can all agree that ice sculptures are beautiful works of art that allow us to appreciate frigid temperatures. While this event begins on Friday, it's a fitting way to close out the weekend, especially if you plan on walking around downtown. You'll be able to see members of the U of M Ice Carving Team as they carve sculptures with chainsaws, blowtorches and power tools on the sidewalks of Main, Liberty, Washington and Fourth. What could be more fun?

