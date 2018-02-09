Top five things to do this weekend in Ann Arbor, Feb. 9-11

ANN ARBOR - Freaked out about the snow yet? Yep, so are we. It seems as though a recurring theme each week is our focus on the weather, but it's especially important this weekend with the amount of snow -- somewhere between 6 and 12 inches -- that's predicted to fall. Still, we're Ann Arbor and, weather be damned, we'll have a good time no matter what. We realize you're probably looking to keep of the cold weather, which is why we've picked some events that involve staying indoors. And we'll completely understand if staying in and watching a movie on the couch, or reading a book while you watch the snow fall is more enjoyable for you than going out. Whatever your preference, we hope that you at least enjoy reading this weekend's top five.

Friday

2018 Oscar Nominated Shorts at the Michigan Theater

If there's one thing we love when it comes to the world of cinema, it's short films. Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences selects what they feel are the very best in short films in the live action, animation and documentary categories. Take it from us, the animation is usually the most fun, with the live action being a nice mix of comedy and drama, while the documentaries are gripping, brutally honest and, yes, depressing. In other words, watching these films offers a catharsis that is hard to find from a single feature-length motion picture, and you'd be doing yourself a disservice by missing your chance to see what the world has to offer in these different categories. The documentaries don't start until Monday, but the live action and animation shorts are available to get you started.

Live Action -- screenings begin at 4:30 p.m.

"DeKalb Elementary" - Reed Van Dyk

"The Silent Child" - Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

"My Nephew Emmett" - Kevin Wilson Jr.

"The Eleven O’Clock" - Derin Seale and Josh Lawson

"Watu Wote/All of Us" - Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen

Animation -- screenings begin at 6:30 p.m.

"Dear Basketball" - Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

"Negative Space" - Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata

"Lou" - Dave Mullins and Dana Murray

"Revolting Rhymes" - Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer

"Garden Party" - Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon

Documentary -- Program B screenings begin Monday, Feb. 12 at 4:30 p.m. and Program A screenings at 6:30 p.m.

"Traffic Stop" - Kate Davis and David Heilbroner

"Edith + Eddie" - Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright

"Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405" - Frank Stiefel

"Heroin(e)" - Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon

"Knife Skills" - Thomas Lennon

'Constellations' at Theatre Nova

We first heard about "Constellations" a few years ago when it was on Broadway and starred Ruth Wilson and Jake Gyllenhaal. The play received rave reviews at the time, which makes it that much more exciting that theater lovers in Ann Arbor will finally have the chance to see it, courtesy of Theatre Nova. Written by Nick Payne, "Constellations" is a "spellbinding, romantic journey that begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. But what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know -- delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny," according to Theatre Nova. Performances begin at 8 p.m. and the play runs through Feb. 18. More details can be found here.

Saturday

'Critters Up Close' at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum

Animal lovers will not want to miss "Critters Up Close" at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum. Every month, the Leslie Science & Nature Center brings different animals to the museum, and this month's critter selection focuses on worms and friends. The museum promises "special animal-oriented hands-on activities," which, in our opinion, is a perfect way to enjoy one's Saturday. Families can attend "Critters Up Close" on Saturday at 10 a.m. or Sunday at 1 p.m.

Lucy Kaplansky at The Ark

Folk music is foremost on our mind since we recently covered the Ann Arbor Folk Festival. You might say we're always on the lookout for the singers and songwriters who bring something new to the genre. From what we've learned, that is exactly the case with Lucy Kaplansky, who performs at The Ark at 8 p.m. According to our friends at The Ark, Kaplansky puts her own spin on "contemporary songwriter folk with warm, powerful vocals and guitar playing that draws guitar gods (or geeks) to talk shop with her." See for yourself below.

Sunday

Coloring with Cats

We've said it before and we'll say it again: We love any excuse to write about the Humane Society of Huron Valley. This weekend is a purr-fect occasion to visit if you haven't done so yet. Why? You will be able to enjoy cat Zen, de-stress and help homeless cats from the community. Yes that's right: coloring and petting cats -- two of the most relaxing things you can do. Even better is the fact that the Humane Society will provide the snacks, soft drinks and coloring supplies. If, however, you wish to bring in non-alcoholic drinks, snacks and coloring supplies of your own, no one will stop you. You could almost say that this event, which starts at 5:30 p.m., is too claw-some for words.

