Top five things to do this weekend in Ann Arbor, Jan. 12-14

ANN ARBOR - Well, this week we at least got one day of warmer temperatures before the cold came back with a vengeance. In Ann Arbor, and Michigan in general, we're used to braving the cold, especially if there are wonderful events that motivate us to get out of the house. This weekend, and every weekend in Ann Arbor, is an occasion to shrug off the cold and enjoy all that the city has to offer, from author events, to coloring with cats and more. Enjoy this weekend's "Top Five," and please do stay warm.

Friday

'The Post' at the Michigan Theater

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, movie lovers and truth-seekers will be able to enjoy "The Post" at the Michigan Theater. Directed by Steven Spielberg, starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, "The Post" depicts the journalists from The Washington Post and The New York Times who published the Pentagon Papers regarding the involvement of the United States government during the Vietnam War. About the film, IndieWire film critic David Ehrlich wrote, "There's topical, there's timely, and then there's 'The Post,' which feels less like a historical thriller set in 1971 than it does an exhilarating caricature of the year 2017."

Jessica Shattuck at Nicola's Books

Jessica Shattuck, the award-winning author behind "The Hazards of Good Breeding" and "The Women in the Castle," comes to Ann Arbor at 7 p.m. Friday to discuss her work with the University of Michigan's Laura Hulthen Thomas at Nicola's Books. “Indie bookstores like Nicolas are like secular churches these days, bringing people together to talk about times and places and subjects outside their own immediate lives," Shattuck said by email. "They’re vital gardeners of the life of the mind. I’m delighted to get to be a part of Nicola’s ongoing conversation with Laura Thomas on Friday.” The event is free and open to the public. See our full piece on the event here.

Saturday

Mastering Mozzarella

When it comes to mozzarella, it's safe to say we unapologetically love it. Granted, we love pizza in general, which as we all know is topped with delicious mozzarella, but the cheese itself is fascinating in its own right. Zingerman's Creamery is holding a "mastering mozzarella" class at 2 p.m. that promises to teach attendees how to pull balls of fresh mozzarella from curd and milk, stretch string cheese and create rich, creamy burrata. As if that were not enough, you'll get to keep all, yes all, of the cheese you make in class and, as an added bonus, the recipes as well. While it might be cheesy to say, we think that you'll have a grate time at this event. And yes, just let that pun brie.

Rebecca Biber, Unaccompanied: A Poetry Reading & Book Launch

For those who might not remember, Fifth Avenue Press is the Ann Arbor District Library's imprint, about which we last discussed when we spoke to the AADL's Richard Retyi, whose "Book of Ann Arbor" was published by Fifth Avenue. Another local talent, Rebecca Biber, will celebrate the Fifth Avenue's release of her book of poetry, "Technical Solace," at 7 p.m. at Bookbound. Biber is a music teacher, accompanist, music director for local theater groups and a graduate of the University of Michigan School of Music who loved the Northside so much she never left. Her poetry has appeared in the literary journals RE:AL, Delmar and Lilith magazine. "Technical Solace" is her first book and includes poems exploring growing older, birds, history, Supreme Court decisions and artichokes.

Sunday

Coloring with Cats

We've said it before and we'll say it again: We love any excuse to write about the Humane Society of Huron Valley. This weekend is a purr-fect occasion to visit if you haven't done so yet. Why? You will be able to enjoy cat "zen," de-stress and help homeless cats from the community. Yes that's right: coloring and petting cats, two of the most relaxing things you can do. Even better is the fact that HSHV will provide the snacks, soft drinks and coloring supplies. If, however, you wish to bring in non-alcoholic drinks, snacks and coloring supplies of your own, no one will stop you. You could almost say that this event, which starts at 5:30 p.m., is too claw-some for words.

Do you have an upcoming event that you want to share with us? Should we be writing about it? Let us know in the comments below.

Search our Community Calendar for more local events.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.