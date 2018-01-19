Top five things to do this weekend in Ann Arbor, Jan. 19-21

ANN ARBOR - For the past few weeks, the introductions to our "Top Five" articles have focused on the freezing weather and how uncomfortable it can make the trek around the city for various events. While we're continuing the trend of weather talk this week, we're happy to report that warmer temperatures (upper 40s) are headed our way, and while that is still considered cold for most of the country, for us Michiganders that means it's practically summer outside. So in addition to this weekend's events, let us celebrate warmer walks and cooler attitudes. Enjoy your weekend.

Friday

"Phantom Thread" at the Michigan

Marking the reunion of Daniel Day-Lewis and Director Paul Thomas Anderson -- who last worked together in 2007’s Best Picture nominee "There Will Be Blood" -- "Phantom Thread" is said to be Day-Lewis’ last on-screen role. The film is set in the glamour of 1950’s post-war London, where renowned dressmaker and his sister are at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutantes and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock. "This devilishly funny and luxuriantly sensuous film is so successful as entertainment that it's hard to stop and notice the extreme degree of craft that went into its construction," Slate film critic Dana Stevens wrote. Showtimes begin at 1:30 p.m. in the Michigan Theater auditorium and screening room.

"Call Me by Your Name" at the State

Set in Northern Italy in 1983, the "Call Me By Your Name" focuses on 17-year-old Elio (Timothée Chalamet) begins a relationship with his father’s research assistant, Oliver (Armie Hammer), while bonding over their Jewish heritage and the beguiling Italian landscape. "This coming-of-age love story is all texture, tone and nuance," Detroit News film critic Tom Long wrote. "Luca Guadagnino has made a lovely cinematic feather. And it floats down beautifully, riding a soft breeze of melancholy and grace." Showtimes begin at 4 p.m. at the State Theatre.

Cheeses to Melt For: Fondue & Raclette

You cheddar believe that our love of cheese continues. You'll recall that last week, we wrote about the Zingerman's Creamery "mastering mozzarella" class, and this week the fun continues with a cozy evening of melted cheese beginning at 6 p.m. Here are the particulars: You'll experience not one, but two kinds of fondue and you'll have the opportunity to make and taste traditional Swiss Raclette. On top of that you'll also be able to taste some of the classic and modern cheeses used to make the dishes, plus you'll leave with all of the recipes that are served. It's unbrielievable.

Saturday

Davina & The Vagabonds at The Ark

Our friends at The Ark never disappoint with their amazing lineup of shows and this weekend is no exception. If you love blues and jazz music, you will not want to miss this performance from Davina & The Vagabonds. According to The Ark, their influences include Fats Domino, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits, and they have been "converting audiences one show at a time, from Vancouver to Miami and across Europe." Last year, Davina & The Vagabonds blew the roof off of the Ann Arbor Folk Festival and have quickly become Ark favorites. Find out what all the fuss is about. You owe it to yourself.

Sunday

Monster Record and CD Show at Weber's Inn

How does more than 60 dealers who are selling rarified records and CDs in one location sound? Epic, right? If you've never heard of the Monster Record and CD show, it takes place every three months at Weber's Inn with music available in just about every genre one can think of. Records and CDs range anywhere from $1 to $1,500, depending on what you're looking for, and admission is only $3 beginning at 10 a.m. If you'd rather get there earlier, however, you can pay $15 beginning at 8 a.m. Trust us, you'll be glad you checked this one out.

Do you have an upcoming event that you want to share with us? Should we be writing about it? Let us know in the comments below.

