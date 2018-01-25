Top five things to do this weekend in Ann Arbor, Jan. 26-28

ANN ARBOR - You could make the argument that every weekend in Ann Arbor is fun, but this weekend is especially great. Whether you fancy going to a great concert, seeing a magician perform, going to a play or more, we've got you covered. As if by magic, the weather is also supposed to warm up, making the walk around town that much more enjoyable. Prepare yourself for a truly wonderful weekend.

Friday

Ann Arbor Folk Festival -- Night One

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit headline the first night of the 2018 Folk Festival, which also includes the bands JJ Grey and Mofro, Lori McKenna, Stephen Kellogg, Dead Horses and Chastity Brown. The master of ceremonies this year is Joe Pug, who became a folk sensation in the early 2010s and has come back in a major way in the last year with his album "Windfall." The fun begins at 6:30 p.m. at Hill Auditorium.

'Constellations' at Theatre Nova

We first heard about "Constellations" a few years ago when it was on Broadway and starred Ruth Wilson and Jake Gyllenhaal. The play received rave reviews at the time, which makes it that much more exciting that theater lovers in Ann Arbor will finally have the chance to see it, courtesy of Theatre Nova. Written by Nick Payne, "Constellations" is a "spellbinding, romantic journey that begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. But what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know -- delving into the infinite possibilities of their relationship and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny." Performances begin at 8 p.m. and the play runs through Feb. 18. More details can be found here.

Saturday

'Frog and Toad' at Wild Swan Theater

Wild Swan Theater's 38th season continues with its production of "Frog and Toad," based on Arnold Lobel's wonderful stories by the same name. This charming production will be especially enjoyable for younger theatergoers, as well as for parents who have had the chance to read the stories with their children. Wild Swan co-founders and co-artistic directors Hilary Cohen and Sandy Ryder portray Frog and Toad, while other characters -- including the robin who laughs at Toad's kite and tells him it will not fly, and the turtle who carries Toad and his picnic basket across the river -- are performed by puppets manipulated by puppeteer Jeremy Salvatori. Tickets for the 11 a.m. performance may be purchased here.

Ann Arbor Folk Festival -- Night Two

Two-time Grammy award-winner John Prine headlines the second evening of music at the 2018 Ann Arbor Folk Festival, bringing with him the songs that have become central to our American musical heritage, including "Angel From Montgomery," "Sam Stone," "Paradise" and "Hello in There." Aimee Mann also performs Saturday, bringing with her new songs from her latest album, "Mental Illness," which she herself considers the "saddest, slowest, most acoustic" recording she could create. Other performers include Mountain Heart, Birds of Chicago, The Cactus Blossoms and The War and Treaty. As with night one, performances begin at 6:30 p.m.

Magician Nate Staniforth, presented by Literati Bookstore

Literati welcomes Nate Staniforth to Ann Arbor's Circus Bar in support of "Here is Real Magic," his extraordinary memoir about finding wonder in everyday life. Here's what you need to know: You will see real magic at the event, which is 90 minutes long and includes the hardcover edition of the book with the ticket price. There will be a full cash bar, courtesy of Circus, and after the event concludes, guests will have the opportunity to have their book signed. The magic begins at 7 p.m.

