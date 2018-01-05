Top five things to do this weekend in Ann Arbor, Jan. 5-7

ANN ARBOR - The holidays have come and gone and the first official work week of 2018 is coming to a close. The temperatures may continue to drop, but our spirits here at A4 could not be better. If you need further proof, just wait until you see this weekend's list of events. We're confident that any one of them will help us all get through the beginning of this frigid January. Happy New Year, and without further adieu, here are this weekend's top five events.

Friday

Pets and Pajamas Movie Night

Nothing warms the soul like time with adorable animals, especially when you also get to watch a movie with them. That's right, the Humane Society of Huron Valley's Pets and Pajamas Movie Night is back beginning at 5 p.m. and is appropriate for children ages 5 to 11. If cute animals and a movie aren't enough for you, how does pizza and popcorn sound? Irresistible, right? The paw-tastic event also includes adoptable animal interactions with sleeping bags and pillows encouraged for some animal-themed fun while parents enjoy a night out on the town. Tickets are $35 for the first child, and $15 for each additional sibling. More details available here.

Family Mew-vie Night

If you're more of a cat person, HSHV's Tiny Lions Lounge (located off of Jackson Road) also has you covered with their Family Mew-vie Night, which begins at 7:30 p.m. All ages are welcome, but youth under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older. Much like the Pets and Pajamas Movie Night, you're welcome to bring any pillows, sleeping bags or blankets you'd like to use. Guests may also bring in drinks and snacks of their choice, but popcorn and water are included. We're paw-sitive you won't regret attending. Learn more here.

Saturday

Creature Encounters - Sloth

We can't help but be excited for the fun animal events around Ann Arbor, and any excuse to visit the Creature Conservancy is a good one. Their Creature Encounters series continues with this month's featured animal: Poco the sloth. You'll have the opportunity to see him on the Stone Stage at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. If for whatever reason sloths are not "your thing," there are plenty of species to check out during your visit, including cougars, American alligators, macaws, snapping turtles, muntjacs, arctic foxes, eagle owls and many more. Plan your Saturday visit here.

"Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story"

"Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story" opens at the Michigan Theater with a 6:45 p.m. screening and is sure to impress film and history buffs alike. The documentary explores the life of the Austrian actress who fled an oppressive marriage to create a name for herself as one of Hollywood’s top leading ladies in the 1940s. Behind the scenes, she also was a talented inventor who created a radio system that is now considered the basis of Bluetooth technology. Directed by Alexandra Dean, the film was hailed by New York Times film critic Manohla Dargis for its form and style. "Ms. Dean relates Lamarr's ventures, those onscreen and off, with savvy and narrative snap, fluidly marshaling a mix of original interviews and archival material that includes film clips, home movies and other footage," Dargis wrote.

Sunday

Kerry Tales: "Over the Moon with Mother Goose"

How does a 30-minute, family-oriented program of rhymes, riddles and stories with local storyteller Trudy Bulkley as Mother Goose sound? We're excited, too. First of all, even though it's cold outside, that doesn't mean we all can't enjoy a trip to Kerrytown. The fact that this particular event is at Hollander's, one of our favorite places to visit, makes it that much better. The stories and rhymes themed to “Over the Moon with Mother Goose" begin at 2 p.m. More details available here.

