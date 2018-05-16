Townie Street Party 2018 announces Main Stage lineup

ANN ARBOR - What would Art Fair be without the Townie Street Party?

Originally created to appease locals for taking over downtown Ann Arbor for several days, the Townie Street Party has become an Art Fair tradition, and it kicks off the event each year.

The Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, the Original has announced Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers will be headlining the 107one Main Stage on July 16. The street party will take place from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Main Stage will be located on North University between Thayer and Fletcher.

About Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers

Inspired by Motown, funk and Americana, the band, known for their fantastic live performances, is a local favorite.

"The live show is the purpose of the band. This is why we make music. Playing music is a symbiotic process, and without a crowd it is just a bunch of guys jamming," Hertler said in a press release.

Happening now! @joehertler and the Rainbow Seekers have taken the stage at @bankofannarbor' Sonic Lunch. Here's their warmup earlier pic.twitter.com/iDYKAgLysU — All About Ann Arbor (@allabouta2) August 31, 2017

Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers will take the stage from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Also on the bill? Local post-modern, psychedelic '60s band FUBAR, known for their good-time music. FUBAR will take the stage from 5:45 to 7 p.m.

About the Townie Street Party



"Now in its 14th year, the Townie Street Party gives area residents the chance to celebrate before Art Fair crowds arrive. The event offers a fun-filled evening for the whole family. Visitors can enjoy great live music, grab a bite or a brew at the Townie Pub, or take a stroll through the Youth Art Fair which showcases the work of young artists in grades 4 - 12. Community Central features cool things to do in Washtenaw County and the Art Activity Zone offers a chance to explore your artistic side.



"The Townie Street Party also includes the Dart for Art, presented by Huron-Clinton Metroparks. The Dart for Art is an all-inclusive one mile run/walk which welcomes top runners to compete for cash awards in the Elite Division, as well as local athletes, families, or anyone who wants to enjoy a certified one-mile course in downtown Ann Arbor.

"The race kicks off at 6:00 PM with the elite runners. At 6:30, participants of all ages and abilities are encouraged to lace up their shoes and join in this one-mile competitive fun run/walk. The course follows several blocks of Ann Arbor’s distinctive State Street and finishes adjacent to the Townie Street Party."

For more updates, visit the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, the Original's website.

