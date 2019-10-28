Trick-or-treat times this Halloween in Ann Arbor

Pexels

ANN ARBOR - For some, this is the best week of the year.

Halloween is fun for all ages and there is no shortage of events surrounding the spooky holiday in Ann Arbor.

Trick-or-treating in Ann Arbor neighborhoods on Thursday will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The city asks that trick-or-treaters be supervised at all times and only venture to neighborhoods that are familiar and well-lit.

The city released the following safety tips so that everyone has a happy and safe Halloween:

Be aware that dusk is the time of poorest visibility for drivers.

Choose a costume that is easy to walk in, easy to see out of and is visible to motorists.

Wear a light-colored costume, and/or use reflective tape on the costume.

Avoid billowing costumes and flowing wigs, as they are dangerous around an open flame, including candles in jack-o'-lanterns.

Wigs and costumes should be made of nonflammable materials.

Loose costumes, oversized bags or unsafe shoes can cause falls or accidents.

Masks reduce vision. If wearing a mask, choose one that is comfortable and doesn't restrict vision. Take off the mask before crossing streets.

Use a flashlight. It creates greater visibility and lights the way.

Sharp or pointed objects are unsafe.

An adult should always inspect collected candy and treats for potential tampering or foreign objects.

Unpackaged items such as popcorn or small candies should be discarded.

items such as popcorn or small candies should be discarded. Candy with loose or torn wrappings should be discarded.

If you find your treats have been tampered with, report it to police by calling the nonemergency line at 734-994-2911.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.