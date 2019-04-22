U-M alumna, senior Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to speak Monday at Michigan Theater

ANN ARBOR - Valerie Jarrett, the longest-serving senior adviser in the Obama administration, will be speaking Monday evening at 7 p.m. at the Michigan Theater.

In the conversation hosted by the Michigan Theater and Nicola's Books, Jarrett will share experiences she recounts in her memoir, "Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward," as a mother, lawyer, public servant, government leader and business leader during a pivotal and historic time in America.

Jarrett has been named in Time's "100 Most Influential People" list and has received numerous honorary degrees and awards throughout her career.

She attended Stanford University in 1978, where she received her B.A., and University of Michigan Law School in 1981.

The ticketed event includes a signed copy of her memoir.

Tickets range from $35 to $65 and students will receive a discounted price of $24.50.

Click here to buy tickets.

