U-M experts to weigh in on artificial intelligence, mental health in Ann Arbor Sept. 27

ANN ARBOR - Two University of Michigan experts in the field of artificial intelligence and mental health will be presenting "Artificial Intelligence, Personalized Technology, and Mental Health" in a special edition of "Friday Night AI" at the Ann Arbor District Library's downtown branch on Sept. 27.

AI professor Emily Mower Provost and the director of the Heinz C. Prechter Bipolar Research Program, professor Melvin McInnis, will be addressing the following questions during their thought-provoking presentation:

How will AI and personalized technologies fit into the mental health care system?

Who benefits? How?

How do we measure outcomes?

Are we heading toward an AI-based mental health care system?

What are the benefits of using AI for mental health?

How efficient are virtual therapists?

As personalized technologies and AI continue to develop, their impact on everyday life grows. From offering personalized monitoring strategies to enabling health-focused applications, AI has transformed countless lives. But, can it completely transform the mental health system? And, should it? Join the conversation on Sept. 27.

The event is free and open to the public but registration is required. Register here.

