U-M Life Sciences Orchestra to play free concert Sunday at Hill Auditorium

ANN ARBOR - Twice a year, the University of Michigan Life Sciences Orchestra performs free concerts at Hill Auditorium, and this Sunday, the group will be performing with its founder, flutist David J. Brown, M.D.

Nearly 20 years ago, the young surgeon came up with an idea: to start an orchestra within the university's medical and science community to share their musical talents with each other and the community. Medical faculty members, staffers and students make up the majority of the orchestra.

On Sunday, Brown will be performing Carl Nielsen's "Concerto for Flute and Orchestra" as a featured flute soloist to complete the ensemble's 19th season. He is associate dean and associate vice president for health equity and inclusion at Michigan Medicine as well as an associate professor of pediatric otolaryngology at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

Brown arrived in Ann Arbor in the late 1990s as a resident physician at U-M. During his time as a medical student at Harvard University, he had played in a similar orchestra and approached Michigan Medicine's Gifts of Art program with the idea. In 2000, the LSO launched.

The performance starts at 7 p.m. The LSO will be presenting works composed over four centuries under the baton of music director Chelsea Gallo.

Gallo will be hosting a free preconcert lecture at 6:15 p.m. in the lower level of the building. All are welcome.

Although no tickets are required, donations to the LSO are encouraged to support its concerts. For more information, visit lso.med.umich.edu or www.facebook.com/umlso.

