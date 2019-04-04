U-M professor brings play about Flint water crisis to Ann Arbor starting Thursday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Written by University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance professor José Casas, "Flint" looks at the Flint water crisis from the perspectives of those most affected.

Through a series of monologues, audiences learn how the lives of those in Flint, from demolition workers to pediatricians, have been changed over the course of the past few years.

Pulling from over 80 interviews with those affected by the crisis, Casas’s play shows how the 2014 switch of the city’s water system changed the city and its stor. Through the experiences and voices of a father, a pediatrician treating lead-poisoned children, a demolition man, a barber and activists (among others) "The Laramie Project"-styled play uses dialogue directly from interviews or public records and statements about the Flint water crisis.

“Flint" will be performed starting Thursday at the Arthur Miller Theatre and will run through April 7 as well as the following week from April 11 to 14. On April 16, “Flint” will be performed for free at the Flint Development Center.

An issue-driven writer, Casas, also a director and actor, brought in Detroit native Dexter Singleton to direct “Flint.” With Singleton, who has ties to the city, Casas first introduced his play to community members, interview participants, elected officials, activists and community leaders through a weeklong workshop in Ann Arbor and Flint this past September.

Casas has said that prior to his move to the U-M in 2016, his research on the struggles of Flint residents solidified his want to write about the city.

Tickets for the Ann Arbor shows are $30 or $12 for students. For showtimes and tickets, go to the U-M School of Music, Theatre and Dance website.

"Flint" is being performed in conjunction with a symposium about the city throughout the week. Credit | University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance.

The Arthur Miller Theatre is located at 1226 Murfin Ave.



