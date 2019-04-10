U-M's Green Wolverine hosting 2nd annual Michigan Cannabis Leaders' Summit Sunday

ANN ARBOR - Founded by University of Michigan students, Green Wolverine will be hosting its second Michigan Cannabis Leaders' Summit at the Ross School of Business' Robertson Auditorium on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

With the passing of the Proposal 1 ballot measure to legalize adult recreational use of cannabis in Michigan, this year's symposium will be focusing on topics like public policy, business within the cannabis industry and scientific research over three panel discussions.

According to a press release, the panelists will cover a broad range of issues including how cannabis is being reconstructed in today's society through business opportunities, the advent and future of recreational legalization, and the latest breakthroughs in testing of THC, CBD and full spectrum cannabis-derived products.



Speakers include:

Dr. Stewart Thornhill, Ph.D. , executive director of Samuel Zell & Robert H Lurie Institute and professor of Business Administration at The Ross School of Business

, executive director of Samuel Zell & Robert H Lurie Institute and professor of Business Administration at The Ross School of Business Dr. Kevin Boehnke, Ph.D. , Ph.D researcher of cannabis-based opioid replacements

, Ph.D researcher of cannabis-based opioid replacements Dr. Lev Spivak-Birndorf , Ph.D., co-founder of PSI Labs, research scientist with expertise in trace chemical analysis

, Ph.D., co-founder of PSI Labs, research scientist with expertise in trace chemical analysis Stephen Goldner, J.D. , FDA/NIH adviser; co-inventor of a liquid form of methadone

, FDA/NIH adviser; co-inventor of a liquid form of methadone Rick Thompson , co-author of the MMMP legislation, organizer of the Michigan Business Development Conference, member of the board of directors of MILegalize

, co-author of the MMMP legislation, organizer of the Michigan Business Development Conference, member of the board of directors of MILegalize Dr. Mary Clifton, M.D. , CEO of DrMaryMd, board certified medical internist, specialist in cannabinoid-based analgesics

, CEO of DrMaryMd, board certified medical internist, specialist in cannabinoid-based analgesics Dr. Gus Rosania, Ph.D. , University of Michigan professor, pharmaceutical sciences

, University of Michigan professor, pharmaceutical sciences Matthew Abel, J.D. , founder and senior partner of Cannabis Counsel, P.L.C.

, founder and senior partner of Cannabis Counsel, P.L.C. Mark K. Osbeck , University of Michigan Law professor, author of “Impeccable Research: A Concise Guide to Mastering Legal Research Skills”

, University of Michigan Law professor, author of “Impeccable Research: A Concise Guide to Mastering Legal Research Skills” Evangelos Litinas, M.D., chief medical officer at Om of Medicine

Tickets are $4.20 plus tax. Register for the event here.

The event will be livestreamed on Green Wolverine's website.

About Green Wolverine

Adam Rosenberg founded Green Wolverine at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business in early 2017 with the goal of promoting education and public awareness of the importance of evidence-based discourse, in terms of deciding the future of cannabis in medicine, research, and industry.

There are now chapters at multiple universities including Binghamton, Syracuse, University of Maryland, University of Michigan-Dearborn, and University of California-Berkeley.

