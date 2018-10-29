Ukelele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro coming to Ann Arbor Nov. 7

ANN ARBOR - Known for his viral covers of famous songs on his ukelele, virtuoso and composer Jake Shimabukuro will perform at Hill Auditorium on Nov. 7.

The performance, presented by the University Musical Society, begins at 7:30 p.m. Buy tickets here.

He gained international fame on YouTube -- and one of the platform's first viral videos -- with his cover of George Harrison's "While My Guitar Gently Weeps."

"Jake Shimabukuro is one of the most exceptional and innovative ukulele players in the history of the instrument." - UMS

Shimabukuro has been compared to musical greats Miles Davis and Jimi Hendrix and has collaborated with Jimmy Buffet, Yo-Yo Ma and Bette Midler.





Expect to hear an array of genres, from traditional Hawaiian music and rock classics to his own original songs.

To learn more about Shimabukuro, visit his website.

