"Power of the Purse" event celebrating women returns March 14

ANN ARBOR - The 10th annual "Power of the Purse" event by United Way of Washtenaw County will be held on March 14 at the Kensington Hotel from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The fundraiser began as an "opportunity to connect with diverse and dynamic women as we ignite the power of women in Washtenaw County."

How it works

Members of the community donate designer handbags that go up for a silent auction. Attendees will be able to shop for purses while enjoying a strolling dinner and wine.

Tickets are $65 ($30 tax-deductible) and gift basket raffle tickets are $10.

All proceeds go to financial support programs from women across Washtenaw County.

Woman of the Year

This year's honoree is Cecilia Fileti. Selected by Women United (formerly the Women's Leadership Initiative), Cecilia was chosen for being an exemplary leader in the community and for her work in strengthening Washtenaw County.



A registered dietitian nutritionist, she founded and owns a health communications and regulatory response practice and is a Fellow of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

"Cecilia has touched so many lives throughout her extraordinary career and diverse volunteer efforts," Pam Smith, president of UWWC and member of the Power of the Purse planning committee, said in a press release. "She exemplifies the Power of the Purse initiative; women taking action to address community issues."

"This recognition is received with much humility," shared Ms. Fileti. "Former recipients have championed causes that lift up the most vulnerable through education, financial stability and health advancement. Together, our work will continue to matter, as we build a better future for our community."



Women United is a national network comprised of 70,000 members across 163 communities in the United States. Through the Power of the Purse event, the Women's Leadership Initiative has been able to grant over $280,000 to agencies that promote women's self-sufficiency and success.

About United Way of Washtenaw County



As part of our 96-year history, the United Way of Washtenaw County brings people, agencies and resources together to create a thriving community for everyone. Our focus areas of Health, Education and Financial Stability provide the building blocks to strengthen the community and create opportunities for individuals and families. Our virtual Volunteer Center is an easy, online way for people to connect with nonprofits in the community and our 2-1-1 helpline connects more than 8,000 people annually to critically needed services. To learn more, donate, or volunteer visit uwgive.org.

