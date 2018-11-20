University of Michigan Life Sciences Orchestra to perform at Hill Auditorium Dec. 8

ANN ARBOR - The University of Michigan Life Sciences Orchestra is not your average ensemble.

Comprised of doctors, nurses, researchers, students, staff and others from a diverse range of fields at the university, it is a one-of-a-kind orchestra.

They will be transforming Ann Arbor into a little Vienna when they perform works composed by Richard and Johann Strauss and Johannes Brahms (arranged by Arnold Schoenberg) at Hill Auditorium on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Ahead of the performance, the LSO musical director Chelsea Gallo will be giving a lecture at 7:15 p.m. in the building's lower level.

The LSO has been giving two free concerts a year since its formation in 2001. The orchestra is part of Michigan Medicine's Gifts of Art program, which organizes free performances at the medical center.

Although no tickets are required, audience members are encouraged to donate to the LSO.

Concertgoers can text the word ARTS to the number 50555 to donate $10 to the orchestra.

For more information, visit the LSO's website or its Facebook page.

For inquiries, contact orchestra@umich.edu or call 734-936-ARTS.



Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.