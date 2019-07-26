University of Michigan Museum of Art to host 'die-in' over climate change this weekend

Visitors view works of art in "The World to Come: Art in the age of the Anthropocene," an exhibition on view at the U-M Museum of Art until July 29. (Photo: Mark Gjukich)

ANN ARBOR - The University of Michigan Museum of Art, in partnership with the Ann Arbor chapter of The Climate Mobilization, will host a "die-in" protest on Sunday at 3 p.m. to raise awareness about the effects of climate change and to encourage community action.

During a die-in protest, participants sit or lie motionless in order to illustrate what is at stake if immediate action isn't taken on a particular issue. The die-in will take place in the gallery and will last 11 minutes -- symbolizing the number of years experts say is left to take meaningful steps to prevent the worst climate catastrophes.

Following the silent protest, a series of local speakers will be speaking about the current state of the environment on the museum steps.

"We modeled this event after the Extinction Rebellion die-ins held across the U.K. in April," local activist and event organizer Morgan Barrie said in a statement. "These demonstrations have already made an impact, as many cities, counties and countries there have passed declarations of climate emergency in response to them. My hope is that the die-in can act as a similar catalyst for us here in Ann Arbor."

Visitors view works of art in "The World to Come: Art in the age of the Anthropocene," an exhibition on view at the U-M Museum of Art until July 29. (Photo: Mark Gjukich)

Barrie said she was inspired to hold the event at UMMA after she saw an exhibition that explores the effects of the Anthropocene, a much-disputed term used to describe a new geological era shaped by human activity. The exhibit, called "The World to Come: Art in the Age of the Anthropocene," will be closing this weekend.

Other exhibition-related events Sunday include a final tour of "World to Come" at 2 p.m. and a final Eco Book Club meeting at 3 p.m. These events are free and open to the public.

Visit UMMA at 525 S. State St.

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.