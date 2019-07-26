University of Michigan Museum of Art to host 'die-in' over climate change this weekend

ANN ARBOR - The University of Michigan Museum of Art, in partnership with the Ann Arbor chapter of The Climate Mobilization, will host a "die-in" protest on Sunday at 3 p.m. to raise awareness about the effects of climate change and to encourage community action.
During a die-in protest, participants sit or lie motionless in order to illustrate what is at stake if immediate action isn't taken on a particular issue. The die-in will take place in the gallery and will last 11 minutes -- symbolizing the number of years experts say is left to take meaningful steps to prevent the worst climate catastrophes.
Following the silent protest, a series of local speakers will be speaking about the current state of the environment on the museum steps.
"We modeled this event after the Extinction Rebellion die-ins held across the U.K. in April," local activist and event organizer Morgan Barrie said in a statement. "These demonstrations have already made an impact, as many cities, counties and countries there have passed declarations of climate emergency in response to them. My hope is that the die-in can act as a similar catalyst for us here in Ann Arbor."
Barrie said she was inspired to hold the event at UMMA after she saw an exhibition that explores the effects of the Anthropocene, a much-disputed term used to describe a new geological era shaped by human activity. The exhibit, called "The World to Come: Art in the Age of the Anthropocene," will be closing this weekend.
Other exhibition-related events Sunday include a final tour of "World to Come" at 2 p.m. and a final Eco Book Club meeting at 3 p.m. These events are free and open to the public.
Visit UMMA at 525 S. State St.
