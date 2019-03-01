University of Michigan to host annual Depression on College Campuses conference

ANN ARBOR - Leaders in student mental health will convene at the 17th annual Depression on College Campuses conference on March 13 and 14 at the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School building.

This year's theme is "One Size Does Not Fit All: Aligning Levels of Care to Student Mental Health Needs" and was selected to highlight the need to tailor approaches to student mental health as college campuses become more diverse.

Hear from a range of expert guest speakers during workshops, presentations and keynotes focusing on research findings, strategies and more throughout the two-day event. See the full schedule of events here.

Who can attend?

The University of Michigan describes the DoCC as a "multi-disciplinary forum for clinicians, researchers, academic advisors, students, faculty, and others from institutions across the country."

It focuses on discussing the latest findings related to depression prevention and how it affects students during high-stakes college years.

"Our conference agenda addresses overall wellness and help-seeking; how to reduce loneliness; how leadership can make improvements; technology; resilience; and so much more," Stephanie Salazar, M.P.H., U-M Depression Center's program manager for outreach and education and conference lead said in a statement. "My hope is that our conference attendees leave feeling confident in handling the complex mental health challenges that their schools or campuses may be struggling with."

"Student mental health remains a top priority for our community and for the entire country," said John Greden, M.D., founder and executive director of the U-M Depression Center. "Depression and anxiety are increasing among college students and suicide remains the second leading cause of death for people aged 15-24. University of Michigan Depression Center staff are dedicated to reversing this statistics. Next week, hundreds of people will join us for our 17th annual Depression on College Campuses conference. This gathering has become a venue to share new and innovative strategies to conquer these illnesses. We invite you to join in this cause."

Registration for college students is free, but an online registration form must be completed.

The registration fee for non-students is $185. Register here.

For more information, visit depressioncenter.org/docc.

About the UM Depression Center

Established in 2001, the University of Michigan Comprehensive Depression Center (UMDC) is the first of its kind devoted entirely to bringing depression into the mainstream of medical research, translational care, education, and public policy. The Center is at the forefront in changing the paradigm of how depression and bipolar illnesses are understood and treated. Learn more: depressioncenter.org.

