University of Michigan's Band-O-Rama returns to Hill Auditorium on Sunday

ANN ARBOR - Do you love Michigan bands?

See the Michigan Marching Band, Concert Band and Symphony Band perform at the 54th annual Band-O-Rama True Blue! at Hill Auditorium on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Known for its pulsing energy, the show includes "a mixture of classic repertoire from many musical genres including traditional favorites for fans of all things blue," according to the event website.

This year's event is directed by Michael Haithcock.

Credit: University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance

Tickets range from $5 to $18 and can be reserved here.

Check out the event's Facebook page.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.