Viewing party alert: Here's where to watch 'Under the Radar Michigan's' Washtenaw County episode

YPSILANTI, Mich. - On Oct. 18 at 8:30 p.m. on PBS, Emmy Award-winning PBS television show "Under the Radar Michigan" will be airing its Washtenaw County episode.

To celebrate the highlight of the area, Destination Ann Arbor will be hosting a viewing party at Sidetrack Bar & Grill in Ypsilanti's Depot Town from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

During the episode, the show visits popular spots in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Saline, including Miss Kim, the Michigan Firehouse Museum, Dom Bakeries and Urban Ashes. The episode also features the work of local chalk artist David Zinn, who will be in attendance at the event.

Host Tom Daldin visits the Michigan Firehouse Museum in Ypsilanti (Courtesy: Destination Ann Arbor)

Fans of "Under the Radar Michigan" are encouraged to attend. The show's host, Tom Daldin, will be at the event signing autographs and speaking with fans.



"We always get excited when heading back to film in Ann Arbor and its surrounding communities," Daldin said in a statement. "It really is one of the great historical, cultural, and culinary hubs of Michigan. We’re planning many more creative and innovative collaborations for the future. Our job is to showcase the best our great state has to offer and in the Ann Arbor area, that’s easy to do."

Courtesy: Destination Ann Arbor

This new episode will be the sixth time "Under the Radar Michigan" features Ann Arbor.



