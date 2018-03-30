LOGIC performing at Ann Arbor's Hill Auditorium Friday to raise awareness of mental illness

ANN ARBOR - To raise awareness and hopefully end the stigma of mental illness, Hill Auditorium is hosting a night of music, spoken word and a number of guest performers and speakers. One of those performers happens to be the musician LOGIC, who is asking all college students near and around the University of Michigan to come and support awareness of mental illness and learn about his "Who Can Relate?" initiative.

Tickets for the event are $50 for the main floor, $40 for mezzanine seating and $30 for balcony seating. Service fees also apply.

Learn more about LOGIC at teamvisionary.com/logic and the "Who Can Relate?" project at whocanrelate.org.

