Visual artist Mary Mattingly returns to Ann Arbor for residency, public art project

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Starting June 27, visual artist Mary Mattingly will return to Ann Arbor for a three-day residency, workshops and a large-scale public art project.

In partnership with the University of Michigan Museum of Art and the Ann Arbor Summer Festival, Mattingly will lead a public art project each evening during her residency and work with festivalgoers to build a large scale landscape as part of Objects in the Round.

Mattingly, whose photograph “Life of Objects” currently features at the UMMA as part of The World to Come: Art in the Age of the Anthropocene exhibit, is known for her deconstructing, revisioning and reconstruction of objects and spaces.

Read: UMMA brings kimonos, age of Anthropocene to Ann Arbor in April

From June 27 to 30, festival attendees are encouraged to work with Mattingly as they explore themes of material consumption, man-made landscapes, objects and more. The public is also encouraged to bring their own objects to add to Mattingly’s public art piece following workshops from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m June 28 and 29.

The public art project and associated workshops will take place in the Annex tent at Top of the Park on Ingalls Mall at 915 E. Washington St.

Mattingly will also lead two other interactive events: a long table discussion on art, sustainability and the environment and a conversation with Jennifer M. Friess, UMMA assistant curator of photography, and Amanda Krugliak, arts curator at the U-M Institute for the Humanities.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Long Table Discussion: Art / Environment / Sustainability

June 27 : 5:30 p.m. - at the Annex tent at Top of the Park

Objects in the Round

June 27: Public art opening: 7 to 10 p.m.

June 28, 29: Workshops, project construction: 5 to 10 p.m.

June 30: Closing/deconstruction of art project 5 to 8 p.m.

In Conversation: Life and Afterlife of Objects with Mary Mattingly and curators Jennifer M. Friess and Amanda Krugliak

June 30, 3 to 4:30 p.m. - at the UMMA

Mattingly’s work has been featured at the New York Museum of Modern Art, the Palais de Tokyo, deCordova Museum and Sculpture Park and the International Center of Photography, among other prominent art spaces. Her previous residency at the University of Michigan Institute of the Humanities in 2016 involved working with University of Michigan students in creating a time capsule and learning about source materials.

For more information about the events during Mattingly’s residency, check the UMMA website.

