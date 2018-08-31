Volunteer opportunities in Ann Arbor this weekend

ANN ARBOR - Parks and Recreation volunteer and outreach program GIVE 365 is looking for volunteers to help clean up areas in Ann Arbor this weekend.

A2 Skatepark Cleanup

Saturday: Noon to 1 p.m.

Veteran's Memorial Park (2150 Jackson Ave.)

Help keep the skatepark at Vets Park clean by lending a hand for an hour. Organizers and volunteers will meet at the parking lot off Maple Road.

Plan on bringing your kids along? GIVE 365 will provide a "recycle vs. trash" activity and a scavenger hunt to make it fun for them, too.

RSVP by emailing volunteer@a2gov.org or by calling 734-794-6445.

Love a Park Day

Sunday: 1 to 3 p.m.

South University Park (1417 South University Ave.)

Get your hands dirty for a good cause by cleaning up the garden beds at South U Park. Activities will include spreading mulch, clearing brush and pulling weeds.

RSVP by emailing volunteer@a2gov.org or by calling 734-794-6445.

