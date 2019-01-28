Vote for your favorite flicks at 2019 Ann Arbor Summer Festival

ANN ARBOR - Movies by Moonlight is a beloved tradition at Ann Arbor Summer Festival's Top of the Park, and this year, organizers are putting the film selection up for a public vote.

Just for entering, you have a chance to win a gift certificate worth $100 for any 2019 Mainstage performance.

Here's how it works. Visit A2SF's "Pick-A-Flick" page and pick up to three films from each of these genres:

Action/adventure/drama

Comedy/romance

Family/animated

Cult/sci-fi/fantasy

Classic/camp/musicals

Options include "Beverly Hills Cop," "Crazy Rich Asians," "A Star is Born" and much more.

The fine folks at Summer Fest have also included trailers for each film to help make your selection process a bit easier. Click here to see the options.

Vote as many times as you wish and enter a "Wild Card" movie that isn't on the list.

Organizers will select 12 films based on the survey results.

So go ahead and have your say. Voting ends Feb. 1!

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.