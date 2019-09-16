Walk to End Alzheimer's at Ann Arbor's Pioneer High School Sunday

ANN ARBOR - The Alzheimer's Association's annual Walks to End Alzheimer's are in full swing and on Sunday, the Washtenaw County walk will be taking place at Pioneer High School.

The 600 nationwide walks are the cornerstone of the Alzheimer's Association's fundraising efforts and the goal for Ann Arbor's 2-mile walk this year is to raise $210,000. To date, the walk is at 65% of its goal.

Last year, more than 1,000 participants helped raise $185,000 at the Washtenaw County walk, which started in 1991. Now in its 28th year, the community has raised more than $2.4 million for the cause.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 5 million Americans are living with the disease, with 14 million projected to have Alzheimer's by 2050. Last year, the estimated cost of caring for those with Alzheimer's and other dementia was $290 billion. The ratio of seniors who die each year who have Alzheimer's or another dementia is nearly one in three.

Locally, 190,000 Michiganders over the age of 65 have Alzheimer's and deaths from the disease have increased by 169% since 2000.

How to get involved

Register to walk, volunteer or make a donation here. Pioneer High School is located at 601 W. Stadium.

Schedule:

10:30 a.m. - Registration

Registration 11:45 a.m. - Opening ceremonies

Opening ceremonies Noon - Walk begins

When posting on social media from the event, participants are asked to use the hashtags #ENDALZ, #Walk2EndAlz and #ShowYourPurple.

Courtesy: Alzheimer's Association, Michigan Great Lakes Chapter

The Promise Garden ceremony at each walk allows participants to raise flowers representing their personal experience with the disease, according to color.

Blue flower: I have Alzheimer’s/dementia

Yellow flower: I am supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s/dementia

Purple flower: I have lost someone to Alzheimer’s/dementia

Orange flower: I support the cause and the Alzheimer’s Association vision of a world without Alzheimer’s

For more information, visit the event's website.

