Walk, wag, run at Humane Society of Huron Valley annual fundraiser in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti

The annual Walk & Wag and Run fundaiser helps the HSHV provide low-cost services and shelter to animals in need of homes. Photo | Humane Society of Huron Valley

ANN ARBOR,Mich. - On May 18, bring your furry friend to the Walk & Wag and Run 2019, a fundraising fun time benefiting the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

Starting at 8 a.m., the Walk & Wag and Run 2019 is more than a 5K race. The five-hour event includes a range of dog-friendly activities including a 1-mile fun walk, dock diving and a trick competition, as well as a prize raffle.

Taking place at the Rolling Hills County Park this year, the annual Walk & Wag helps the HSHV met its fundraising goals to provide a safe space for animals as they wait for their furrever homes.

Just over halfway to its goal of $250,000, HSHV asks that registered participants raise at least $50 each, which will go toward taking care of the animals at the HSHV and the low-cost services it provides Washtenaw County.

A 1-mile Kids’ Dash fun run will also take place at 9:15 a.m. for children between the ages of 4 and 10.

Walk & Wag attendees will also be able to purchase raffle tickets for $5 so as to be in the running for three great prizes: $1,000 cash, four suite tickets to a 2019 Detroit Tigers regular season home game and an Amazon Fire 10 tablet.

See the full itinerary below:

8 a.m. - 5K check-in

9:15 a.m. - Event activities begin

9:45 a.m. - 1-mile fun walk

11 a.m. - Dog diving round two

12 p.m. - Dog diving finals 9 a.m. - 5K race begins

9:30 a.m. - Dog diving round one

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Food trucks open

11:15 a.m. - Best dog trick competition

12:30 to 1 p.m. - Top fundraisers and raffle prize announcements.

Vegetarian-friendly food trucks will be on-site for human participants.

For rules on bringing a canine companion, to donate or to register, check out the HSHV Walk & Wag and Run website.

Rolling Hills County Park is at 7660 Stony Creek Road in Ypsilanti.

More about Humane Society of Huron Valley

The Humane Society of Huron Valley is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and relies solely on the generosity of our supporters to provide critical community programs and services. HSHV is an award-winning organization, recognized for our best practices and highest animal "save-rate" among all similar shelters in Michigan. The mission of HSHV is to promote the loving, responsible care of all animals in our community. HSHV is not affiliated with any other humane organization and does not receive funding from the United Way.

