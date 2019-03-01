Washtenaw Community College announces thought-provoking Women's History Month talks

ANN ARBOR - March is Women's History Month, and Washtenaw Community College is hosting a series of events that are free and open to the public.

From the Flint water crisis to poetry and a woman's place in the "gig economy," here are the lectures lined up this month.

March 6: Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha

4 to 5:30 p.m., Towsley Auditorium



Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is the pediatrician who exposed the Flint water crisis and was recently inducted into the Michigan Women's Hall of Fame. She will come to campus to discuss her research that revealed dangerous levels of lead in children living in Flint, along with her personal story as a first-generation Iraqi immigrant. She recently published the award-winning and critically acclaimed book What the Eyes Don't See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City.



"We’re excited to welcome Dr. Hanna-Attisha to the WCC campus to share her important message, which is as much about the power of personal advocacy as it is the quest for social justice," WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca said in a statement. "We also can’t think of a better person to kick off our Women’s History Month series than Dr. Hanna-Attisha, who is among the latest in a long line of women who’ve made great contributions to our nation."



March 20: Women’s Space in the Gig Economy

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Morris Lawrence Building, room 101/103



Learn about the "gig economy" and how it affects women from those who have been living in it for decades. A WCC student and entrepreneur will also be sharing her experiences as she starts her career.

This event is sponsored by the Women of Washtenaw, a chapter of the Michigan A.C.E. Network; WCC Student Development and Activities; and the WCC Entrepreneurship Center.



March 27: HER Voice: Women’s Poetry Night

5:30 to 7 p.m., Crane Liberal Arts Building, room 175



Come hear spoken word artists and renowned up-and-coming poets from WCC and across Washtenaw County in the first-ever Women's Poetry Night, an event organizers plan to hold annually. Light refreshments will be provided.



