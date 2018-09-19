Washtenaw Community College offers 'something for everyone' with Fall Open House Sept. 30

ANN ARBOR - Washtenaw Community College is inviting the entire community to its Fall Open House celebration Sunday, Sept. 30, beginning at 11 a.m. This year, the campus events include "Free College Day," "Cars & Bikes on Campus" and “Open Arts,” a celebration of the arts at WCC that includes a gallery show and live performances by students, faculty, staff and alumni.

"This event really has something for everyone," Susan Ferraro, director of media relations at WCC, said by email. "It’s free and all ages are welcome."

The full list of events is as follows:

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Free College Day

A variety of 25 free classes led by WCC faculty and community partners are offered during two sessions (starting at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.). Registration is required and seating is limited. Register at wccnet.edu/openhouse. Class titles:

A Brief History of "Fake News"

Adult CPR

Biology and Aging: Positive Effect of Exercise

Campus Tree Walk

Chair Yoga for Flexibility

Computer Networking for Home or Office

Creating Customer Advocates

Creative Writing and Chinese Food

Demystifying College

Educating a Police Officer

Financial Fitness for Young Adults

Fun and Easy Fabric Collage

#Hashtags# for Social Media Marketing

Have Your DNA and Eat It, Too!

Improv Yourself

iPhone Photography

Journal Writing

Muscle Fibers: Biology Behind Training & Adaption

Parenting Toolbox: Helping Our Littles with Big Emotions

Physiological and Psychological Tolerance of Opioid Use

Psychology: Controversy to Science

Social Media Best Practices

STEM Labs Backstage Pass

Taking a Peek at Brazilian Portuguese

Wills 101

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Cars & Bikes on Campus

WCC’s 15th annual show will feature cool cars, amazing motorcycles and revved up competitions. Register your vehicle in advance at wccnet.edu/openhouse or beginning at 9 a.m. the day of the event. Enjoy music, food and activities for children.

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Open House

WCC labs across campus are open to the public. See an operating room, participate in a welding competition, view an art exhibit, try out airbrushing, see a 3D printer and dynamometer in action, and much more. Complete an Open House scavenger hunt for a chance to win an Apple Watch 3.

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Party in the Park

Held in Community Park on the WCC campus, this mini-carnival will include free cider and doughnuts, inflatables, life-sized Jenga, wax hands, airbrush tattoos and other fun activities for kids of all ages. Jennifer Mann, a WCC librarian and well-known storyteller with the Michigan Humanities Council, will conduct “Tell Me a Story” from noon to 1 p.m. at the park.

2:15 to 3:30 p.m. – Open Arts

Join WCC students, faculty, staff and alumni for a live talent show in Towsley Auditorium. Experience music, dance, poetry and theater. A gallery exhibit will be set up in the auditorium lobby prior to the show and an artist reception will be held immediately following.

Additional Information

Lunch will be available for purchase at Party in the Park and Cars & Bikes on Campus. Registration is required only for Free College Day classes. All other events are free and open to the public. Classes are open to all ages, though children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Suggested parking is in Parking Lot 4, off E. Huron River Drive. "Cars & Bikes on Campus" will be held in Parking Lot 3. Campus maps and directions can be found here.

For more information about WCC’s Fall Open House, visit wccnet.edu/openhouse.

For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit wccnet.edu.

