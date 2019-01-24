Watch 'Frozen' at Ann Arbor's Mack Pool Saturday

ANN ARBOR - It's officially winter and with temperatures in the teens, it's a little on the cold side to play outside in the snow. Racking your brain over what to do with the kiddos this weekend? Here's a fun activity for the whole family.
Enjoy icy scenes from Arendelle from a heated pool Saturday at this month's Dive in Movie at Mack Pool featuring the Disney favorite "Frozen."
The fun begins at 6:30 p.m., with GIVE 365 providing themed activities and games for children. Expect an interactive experience, with games announced throughout the viewing.
Tickets
- $4 individual admission
- $15 per family (maximum two adults, three children)
Bring your own inner tubes and get ready to have some serious fun with Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Sven and our personal favorite -- Olaf!
Mack Pool is located at 715 Brooks St. Get directions here.
Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!
All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.