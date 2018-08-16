Watch Jaws while bobbing in Ann Arbor's Fuller Park Pool Saturday

ANN ARBOR - Imagine it: The iconic Jaws music is playing from a big screen and you're out in open (well, pool) water readying yourself for one of the famous attack scenes.

Sound like a fun summer night activity?

Then Saturday's edition of Dive-in Movie at Fuller Park Pool is the place to be.

It's BYOIT (Bring Your Own Inner Tube) so don't forget to bring a floating device to this great community event.

1975 cover of the book Jaws (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)





Admission

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: 1519 Fuller Rd.

Adults: $5

Children and seniors: $4

